Mediator Qatar briefs Trump envoy on Gaza truce talks

DOHA: Mediator Qatar said it briefed United States President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday (Jan 10) about Gaza ceasefire talks it has been brokering alongside Egypt and the US.

In their meeting in Doha, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed with Witkoff "the latest developments in the region, especially the efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the Qatari foreign ministry said.

Earlier this month, the mediators launched a new push to end the Gaza war and secure the release of dozens of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Palestinian territory.

Diplomatic sources have indicated mounting international pressure on Hamas and Israel to strike a deal in their indirect negotiations.