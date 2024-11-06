US soldier injured during Gaza pier operation has died

WASHINGTON: An American soldier has died after being injured during Washington's problem-plagued operation to establish a temporary aid pier on the coast of Gaza, the US military said Tuesday (Nov 5).
The pier effort aimed to boost deliveries of desperately needed humanitarian assistance into the war-wracked Palestinian territory as Israel held up shipments by land.
But the effort ran into repeated weather issues and the United States ended it in mid-July, some two months after its installation.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, a recently retired motor transport operator," Captain Shkeila Milford-Glover, spokesperson for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said in a statement.
She did not say when Stanley died or what kind of injury he had sustained, specifying only that the soldier had been receiving treatment in a long-term care facility.
He was one of three US military personnel who suffered non-combat injuries at sea during the pier operation.
The two others suffered minor injuries, a sprained ankle and a hurt back, the military said in May.
In addition to the injuries, the project faced other problems starting in May, when the pier was damaged by bad weather and had to be removed for repairs.
It was then reattached on Jun 7, but was moved to Ashdod on Jun 14 to protect it from anticipated high seas - a situation that was repeated later in the month.
US President Joe Biden announced the pier project during his State of the Union address in March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by land, and the Pentagon has said it helped push the Israeli government to open more aid routes.
AFP
