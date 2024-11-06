US soldier injured during Gaza pier operation has died

He was one of three US military personnel who suffered non-combat injuries at sea during the pier operation.



The two others suffered minor injuries, a sprained ankle and a hurt back, the military said in May.



In addition to the injuries, the project faced other problems starting in May, when the pier was damaged by bad weather and had to be removed for repairs.



It was then reattached on Jun 7, but was moved to Ashdod on Jun 14 to protect it from anticipated high seas - a situation that was repeated later in the month.



US President Joe Biden announced the pier project during his State of the Union address in March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by land, and the Pentagon has said it helped push the Israeli government to open more aid routes.