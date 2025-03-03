Faltering ceasefire deal heightens risks of resumption of Gaza war, say analysts

As the Gaza ceasefire teeters on the brink of collapse, analysts said restarting the war will result in horrific consequences for Palestinians living in the already devastated enclave.

Israel on Sunday (Mar 2) blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, hours after the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire expired.

“It is a war crime to withhold humanitarian aid,” said Eyal Mayroz, a senior lecturer of peace and conflict studies at the University of Sydney.

“The Israeli government is using the (aid blockade) alongside other elements, trying to gamble that Hamas will succumb to pressure.”

Israel wants Hamas to accept a change in the ceasefire agreement proposed by United States special envoy Steve Witkoff. It would allow for the continued release of hostages without withdrawing Israeli troops from Gaza.