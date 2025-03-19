Is the Gaza ceasefire truly over, or is there still potential for it to be revived?

TOUGHER SECOND PHASE OF CEASEFIRE

The ceasefire, which took effect on Jan 19, had halted fighting between Israel and Hamas. But the first phase of the agreement expired in early March after numerous exchanges of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Under the more difficult second phase, both sides are supposed to establish a permanent ceasefire, with remaining living hostages in Gaza exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces would also need to make a complete withdrawal of troops.

But analysts are not optimistic that the truce can be restored.

“You would need to see a new arrangement being made between Hamas and between Israel, and I just can't imagine that happening,” said former career US intelligence officer Jonathan Panikoff.

“In the end, it seems to have been that the two sides just felt two months was enough, (and) there weren't going to be more hostages released,” he told CNA’s Asia First on Wednesday.

“And so I think we're at a point where the ceasefire really has collapsed.”

Jean-Loup Samaan, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Middle East Institute, said: “The problem is that we've seen over the last weeks that there were already a lot of uncertainties, disagreements between Hamas and Israel with regards to the future of the ceasefire.”

He told CNA’s Asia Tonight on Tuesday that the first phase, which was “mostly about stopping the clash and focusing on the release of the hostages”, was easier to comply with.

The tougher second phase was when both sides had to consider the long-term political conditions, with a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the return of all hostages taken.