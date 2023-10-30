As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: Analysts

TEHRAN: Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, Iran has issued near-daily warnings of a widening conflict to its arch foes Israel and the United States but appears keen to steer clear of direct confrontation, analysts say.

The Islamic republic has lauded the "success" of the Oct 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with 230 hostages taken.

Tehran has also condemned as a "genocide" Israel's heavy retaliatory bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 8,000 people, also mostly civilians.

But, aside from its strong anti-Israel and anti-US rhetoric - which have been at the heart of Iran's foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution - it remains unclear how far Iran would be willing to go in case of a wider escalation.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, Tehran has repeatedly declared that it opposes the conflict's expansion to other parts of the Middle East, while also denying involvement in the Oct 7 attacks.

Western and Israeli leaders have also said there was no evidence Iran was directly involved.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday accused Iran of supporting Hamas and supplying "over 90 per cent" of its military budget but also said he had no evidence it was "involved in the micro-planning" of the Oct 7 attack.

"Iran is not interested in entering this war directly," judged Iranian journalist and international relations expert Hadi Mohammadi.

Sara Bazoobandi, research fellow at Germany-based GIGA Institute for Middle East Studies, agreed.

"The Iranians made it clear from the outset that they do not want direct involvement or confrontation," she said.

"RISK OF SPILLOVER"

The Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has issued similar warnings as Tehran and traded cross-border fire with Israel.

Bazoobandi said that "Iran keeps warning about the involvement of Hezbollah and other elements of the so-called 'resistance front'.

"They have been careful in formulating the wording in these warnings. One of the major reasons is that the threat is quite serious."

Still, the Islamic republic has cautioned against a full-blown ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces which have so far made limited incursions.