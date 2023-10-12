As Gaza war rages, Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH: As Israel declared war on Hamas and pounded Gaza following Saturday's (Oct 7) devastating attack by the militant movement, violence has risen in the occupied West Bank, risking escalation after more than a year of continuous flare-ups.

Israeli security forces have killed at least 27 Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank since Saturday, as Palestinian factions called on people in the Palestinian territory to join the fight against Israel's occupation.

On Wednesday, three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli security forces and masked Jewish settlers in Qusra village near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said, after the Israeli army said it was supplying licensed citizens with thousands of firearms "to bolster defence systems" across the country.

The Israeli military has said it is prepared for an escalation in the West Bank and its forces have been on high alert, carrying out arrests and thwarting possible attacks.

"Anyone who challenges us in Judea and Samaria will be met with huge force," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said this week, using Jewish biblical names for the West Bank.

By Wednesday, military checkpoints remained closed and roads in several parts of the West Bank were blocked with mounds of dirt, restricting movement.

After hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced out of their homes in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, Palestinians have sought an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

That prospect seems as far away as ever amid expanding Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, cutting communities from each other, and a freeze in US-sponsored negotiations.

Human rights groups have said Israeli authorities have systematically repressed Palestinians for decades in policies that amount to apartheid and since 2007 have imposed a crushing land, air and sea closure on Gaza's population.