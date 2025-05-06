Gazans struggling to survive as Israel plans for 'conquest'

"DISTRACT THE WORLD"

Gaza City resident Mohammed al-Shawa, 65, said that Israel's new military roadmap changes little as it already controls most of Gaza.



"The Israeli announcement about expanding military operations in Gaza is just talk for the media, because the entire Gaza Strip is occupied, and there is no safe area in Gaza," he said.



The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 69 per cent of Gaza has now been either incorporated into one of Israel's buffer zones or is subject to evacuation orders.



That number rises to 100 per cent in the southern governorate of Rafah, where over 230,000 people lived before the war, but which has now been entirely declared a no-go zone.



"There is no food, no medicine, and the announcement of an aid distribution plan is just to distract the world and mislead global public opinion," Shawa said, referring to reports of a new Israeli plan for humanitarian aid delivery that has yet to be implemented.