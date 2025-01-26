Gazans unable to return home set for long wait to cross Israeli barrier

Displaced Palestinians heading back to the Gaza Strip's war-ravaged north found themselves blocked with their belongings at an Israeli-controlled patch of land where troops stood Saturday (Jan 25).

GAZA CITY:

The Netzarim Corridor, as the area is known, is a seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) strip of land militarised by Israel that bisects Gaza from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea and cuts off the north from the rest of the territory.

Palestinian police prevented hundreds of displaced people from reaching the junction, where several Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles were still blocking the road.

Many had hoped to return home after a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war took effect last week, but found themselves stopped in their tracks.