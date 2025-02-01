Gaza's Rafah crossing to reopen Saturday: sources close to discussions

Israeli campaign group, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum named the Israeli captives to be released on Saturday as Yarden Bibas, dual American national Keith Siegel and dual French citizen Ofer Kalderon.



In exchange, Israel will free 90 prisoners, nine of whom are serving life sentences, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.



During the initial 42 days, Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza's densely populated areas, mediator Qatar said when the deal was announced earlier this month.



Israeli media reported that under the proposed deal, Israel would maintain a buffer zone within Gaza during the first phase.



Israeli forces were expected to remain up to "800 metres (yards) inside Gaza stretching from Rafah in the south to Beit Hanun in the north," according to a source close to Hamas.