Gaza's Rafah crossing to reopen Saturday: sources close to discussions

JERUSALEM: Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt is to reopen Saturday (Jan 31) following a fourth exchange of hostages and prisoners under a truce agreement , a Hamas official and a source with knowledge of the discussions told AFP."The mediators informed Hamas of Israel's approval to open Rafah crossing tomorrow, Saturday, after the completion of the fourth batch of prisoner exchange," the Hamas official said.The source explained that injured Palestinians would be evacuated from the territory at the crossing, "as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement".The Rafah border crossing with Egypt was one of the main entry points into the Palestinian territory and a vital conduit for aid But the border has been closed since Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side in May last year.