Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

GE HealthCare gets US$44 million grant to develop AI-assisted ultrasound tech
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

GE HealthCare gets US$44 million grant to develop AI-assisted ultrasound tech

GE HealthCare gets US$44 million grant to develop AI-assisted ultrasound tech

Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, on Sep 21, 2022, in New York. (File Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

18 Sep 2023 08:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc has received a grant of more than US$44 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI-assisted ultrasound technology, the company said on Monday (Sep 18).

The grant will facilitate the development of AI-assisted ultrasound imaging auto-assessment applications and tools to help address maternal and fetal health and respiratory diseases.

The X-ray and ultrasound machine maker added that the grant is aimed at expanding access to high-quality care around the world with an emphasis on low- and middle-income countries.

Caption Health, acquired by GE Healthcare earlier this year, will design the technology to run across a range of ultrasound devices and probes, including lower-cost handheld devices.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

artificial intelligence Bill Gates

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.