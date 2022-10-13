Gen Z has cancelled these emojis, calling them 'uncool' and 'passive-aggressive'

SOME EMOJIS ARE "HOSTILE"

Gen Zs on Reddit are calling out the popular thumbs-up emoji 👍 for being "passive-aggressive" and "hostile".

The author of one post added that the 👍 is an unsettling response, while a user claiming to be 24 years old said that "it's super rude if someone just sends you a thumbs-up. So I also had a weird time adjusting because my workplace is the same".

The explanation given by several Reddit users is that a simple 👍 can be seen as dismissive and hostile. While it is an acknowledgement of a message, it comes across as insincere and shows a lack of effort in typing out a response to that message.

According to a survey by Adobe of emoji users in the United States, only 74 per cent of Gen Z agree that it is ok to only send an emoji as a quick response instead of words, in comparison to 84 per cent of "Boomers".

However, the same Redditor pointed out that it might be a generational communication culture difference.

"(Emojis) can be interpreted as disrespectful. It can differ from generation to generation. Across the board, people want to know they've been heard and emojis do not convey that for everybody," said Elaine Swann, a lifestyle and etiquette expert quoted by the New York Post.

It appears the older the person is, the more likely they are to react with the 👍 emoji.

"In my experience, the boomers use them more than anyone else," a Reddit user said in a separate post.

According to the same survey by Abode, older people are more likely to be literal with their emojis whereas younger people use them in a more creative, even metaphorical way.

A survey of 2,000 people conducted by Perspectus Global - which bills itself as an independent, international research agency - showed that a majority of people between 16 and 29 believe that those who send a 👍 are "officially old and past it".

Another example of an outdated emoji is the ❤️ emoji. According to the Perspectus Global survey, the ❤️ emoji falls under the Top 10 emojis that you look "old".