Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK scientists find gene that doubles risk of COVID-19 death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK scientists find gene that doubles risk of COVID-19 death

UK scientists find gene that doubles risk of COVID-19 death
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Oldham, Britain, Aug 3, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)
05 Nov 2021 10:56PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine.

Around 60 per cent of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers at Oxford University said on Friday (Nov 5), adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the effect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

The scientists found that the increased risk is not because of a difference in genetic coding of the proteins, but because of differences in the DNA that makes a kind of "switch" to turn a gene on.

That genetic signal is likely to affect cells in the lung, while a higher risk version of the identified gene, called LZTFL1, possibly prevents the cells lining airways and the lungs from responding to the virus properly.

However, the higher risk version gene does not affect the body's immune system that makes antibodies to fight off infections, researchers said, adding that those people carrying this version of the gene should respond normally to vaccines.

"(The study) shows that the way in which the lung responds to the infection is critical. This is important because most treatments have focused on changing the way in which the immune system reacts to the virus," said Professor James Davies, co-lead of the study.

The findings were published in the Nature Genetics journal.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us