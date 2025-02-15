Geneva offers $11mn for NGOs hit by US aid freeze

The Geneva regional government voted Friday (Feb 14) to provide over US$11 million in emergency aid to NGOs based in the Swiss city that have been hit by US foreign aid cuts.

GENEVA:

The Geneva Grand Council passed with 60 votes in favour and 33 opposed a proposal made Wednesday by the cantonal parliament to unlock 10 million Swiss francs (US$11.1 million) to help affected NGOs cover mainly salaries for the next three months.

The decision comes after US President Donald Trump, on his first day back in office, issued an executive order halting most US foreign aid funding.

That decision is already taking a toll in Geneva, which hosts the United Nations' European headquarters, the seat of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders, with humanitarian aid operations around the world.