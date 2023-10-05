Geopolitical tensions overshadow climate change, food security, say speakers at global summit for young leaders

Geopolitical tensions and conflicts between countries are holding the world back from resolving major concerns such as climate change and mental health.

Business leader Paul Polman said the world has waited too long to address some of these global problems, resulting in “enormous costs” in various areas from biodiversity destruction to food crises.

“Wherever we look, we see costs coming in that are becoming significantly higher than what we actually would have had to spend to avoid these issues in the first place,” said Mr Polman, who was sharing his views on the sidelines of the One Young World Summit in Belfast.