Geopolitical Tensions, Tariffs and Tragedy to Shadow Paris Air Show

PARIS: War, tariffs and the deadly Air India crash will cast a shadow over the Paris Air Show as the aerospace industry's biggest annual gathering opens on Monday (Jun 17).

More than 2,400 companies from 48 countries are set to display aircraft and aerospace technology during the week-long event at Le Bourget airfield, just outside the French capital.

The fierce commercial battle between Airbus and Boeing typically dominates headlines, as the world's two top civil aircraft manufacturers announce blockbuster orders.

But this year’s show “is much more complex,” said Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury, who also chairs the board of the Gifas association of French aerospace firms, which organises the biennial event.

GROWING CHALLENGES

Russia’s war in Ukraine has entered its fourth year, and fears are mounting of a broader Middle East conflict after Israel struck targets in Iran on Friday, disrupting commercial aviation across the region.

The recent crash of an Air India-operated Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed at least 265 people, has also shaken the industry. The disaster marks the first fatal crash of a 787 and comes as Boeing continues efforts to recover from past safety and production issues.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg has cancelled his plans to attend the show to focus on the investigation.

Both Boeing and Airbus have also been facing delivery delays due to lingering global supply chain disruptions. Airbus, in particular, is experiencing bottlenecks including a shortage of fuel-efficient engines for its A320 jets and even a lack of aircraft lavatories for its wide-body models.