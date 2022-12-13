Geopolitical divisions could cloud summit marking ties between EU and ASEAN

BRUSSELS: Geopolitical divisions could overshadow a commemorative summit marking 45 years of diplomatic relations between Europe and Southeast Asia, when leaders from the two regions gather in Brussels on Wednesday (Dec 14).

Trade, security and sustainable development are on the agenda at the joint summit between leaders from the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

But geopolitics could come into play at the talks.

GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS HANG OVER JOINT SUMMIT

Brussels will likely push the connectivity agenda forward and try to woo ASEAN with its Global Gateway strategy, a 300 billion euros (US$320 billion) pot of infrastructure investment funds to spur connectivity projects in developing economies.

The plan is widely viewed as a bid to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with Europe seeking to be the partner of choice.

Brussels also hopes all ASEAN members will join its fierce condemnation of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but that could be a politically delicate task, said observers. Southeast Asia’s responses to the ongoing war in Ukraine have varied considerably so far.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said: “The best way to approach differences on Russia is to talk and to deal in facts and international law.

“And if we allow a powerful country like Russia, (a) military superpower, to invade their neighbours, to try to change international borders by military force, then that has a consequence, because it creates a precedent for other parts of the world as well.”

He added: “I think the EU will make a very strong case and there are many countries across ASEAN that understand that only too well.”

Ties between the EU and ASEAN have endured despite the differences, and it is now time for the two blocs to set the tone for the decades to come, said observers.