George Floyd's uncertain legacy marked in US five years on

A memorial event was held this weekend at what has been named George Floyd Square, the area of Minneapolis where the 46-year-old took his final breath as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.



Dozens of people on Sunday visited the small junction set in a residential part of the northern US city, which is covered with protest art, including a purple mural that reads "You Changed the World, George".



That optimistic message painted in 2020 is now, however, at odds with a president whose more extreme allies have suggested he pardon Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.



Some experts believe Trump's re-election was partly a backlash to BLM activism, which included protests that turned to riots in some cities and calls to defund the police.



Floyd's family members told AFP on Friday that they wanted people to continue pushing for reform despite the hostile political climate.



"We don't need an executive order to tell us that Black lives matter," said his aunt Angela Harrelson, who wore a dark T-shirt depicting Floyd's face.



"We cannot let a setback be a holdback for the great comeback. Donald Trump just didn't get the memo," she added to nods from other relatives standing beside her.



Paris Stevens, a Floyd cousin, agreed: "No one can silence us anymore."