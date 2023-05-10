US congressman accused of multiple lies faces federal charges: Reports

NEW YORK: A freshman United States Republican lawmaker whose extensive lies have made political headlines since his election last year has been charged by the Justice Department, US media reported on Tuesday (May 9).

The exact nature of the federal charges against Representative George Santos was not immediately known.

Contacted by AFP, the Justice Department declined to comment on the reports.

According to CNN, which cited three sources close to the case, the 34-year-old representative from New York could appear in court as soon as Wednesday.

Santos has admitted fabricating much of his biography, including his real name, his religion (he falsely claimed to be Jewish), his schooling and his employment history when he ran last year for a House seat representing parts of Long Island, New York.

But he has also been accused of misusing and misreporting campaign funds, and of sexual harassment of a man his office allegedly offered a job and then rescinded when the man turned down Santos' advances.

He has faced calls to resign from constituents, some fellow Republicans as well as Democrats in Congress, but has thus far refused.

In an interview with TV host Piers Morgan earlier this year, Santos admitted to some lies on his resume.

"I have been a terrible liar" on certain issues, he said.

"This wasn't about tricking the people, this was about getting accepted by the party," he said.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he would "look at the charges" before considering whether Santos should be removed from Congress.