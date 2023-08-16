Georgia charges Donald Trump with racketeering in election subversion case

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump faced a new raft of felony charges on Tuesday (Aug 15) after a Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organised crime gangs to charge the former US president with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, charge Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination and 18 associates for a scheme intended to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The sprawling 98-page indictment listed 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts in all. All the defendants were charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organised crime groups and carries a minimum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman were among those charged.

"Rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," Willis said at a press conference just before midnight.

Trump and the other defendants have until noon EDT on Aug 25, to surrender voluntarily, rather than face arrest, Willis said. She said she intends to try all 19 defendants together within six months.

Court records show the case has been assigned to Judge Scott McAfee, a former prosecutor appointed in February by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. He will seek election next year to retain his position.

Unlike the federal courts where Trump is also awaiting trial, Georgia state courts allow television cameras, meaning the public could have the unprecedented spectacle of watching a former president's trial on live TV as his campaign for a return to the White House goes into high gear.

Echoing his criticism of the many other investigations he faces, Trump called the indictment a political "witch hunt" in a social media post and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of trying to sabotage his presidential comeback bid.

He said he would release a report on Monday on "Presidential Election Fraud" that would exonerate him. "They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!" he said.

Since his defeat in 2020, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the election was marred by widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by dozens of courts, state reviews and members of his own administration.

Giuliani, who rose to national prominence by using racketeering laws to take down New York mobsters in the 1980s, said prosecutors in this case were "the real criminals."

Other defendants either proclaimed their innocence or did not respond to requests for comment.

"FIND" VOTES

The 13 felony charges against Trump matched those listed on a document that was briefly posted on the court website earlier on Monday and reported by Reuters before it disappeared.

In a Jan 2, 2021, phone call, Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined.

Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol four days later in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory.

The indictment paints a picture of a broad conspiracy that started before the Nov 3, 2020, election and lasted through September 2022, when it says one of those involved lied to a grand jury.

It says those involved in the scheme falsely testified to lawmakers that election fraud had occurred and urged state officials to alter the results.

It says the defendants tried to subvert the US electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president.