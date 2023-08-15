Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential Trump charges

The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document on Monday (Aug 14) listing several criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document was dated Aug 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open", but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, has been criminally indicted three times so far this year, including once by US Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

He has long dismissed the many investigations, including two impeachments, he has faced in his years in politics as a politically motivated "witch hunt".

The Fulton County court clerk's office in a statement said no documents had been filed on Monday related to the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case.

The office described what it called "a fictitious document that has been circulated online" without specifying whether it was the one listing criminal charges against Trump. A spokesperson for the clerk did not respond to a request for further detail.