Georgia protesters hail 'victory' over Christmas tree lights

Pro-EU demonstrators in Georgia on Saturday (Dec 14) forced authorities to postpone the switching-on of festive lights on a tree at the heart of protests outside parliament, hailing this as a "small victory".

Officials had placed the large, decorated tree at the site used by protesters for nightly rallies against the government.

City authorities then scheduled the lighting-up ceremony for 7:00 pm (1500 GMT) Saturday, a few hours after the controversial election of a new president backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party in a vote boycotted by the opposition.

But for some protesters the timing, decided by mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze - a member of Georgian Dream was a deliberate "provocation".

Former professional footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was the only candidate in a vote by an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream. He is due to be inaugurated on December 29.

But the incumbent president, pro-European Salome Zurabishvili, denounced his election as a "mockery of democracy".

She has already said she will not give up her post until the country organises fresh parliamentary elections.

Protesters have been gathering outside parliament daily since November 28, when the government said it would suspend talks on accession to the EU until 2028.