Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike

BERLIN: Strikes planned at seven German airports for Friday (Feb 17) will lead to "massive disruptions", the operator of the country's largest airport, in Frankfurt, said in a statement on Wednesday.

German trade union Verdi on Wednesday called on workers at seven of the country's airports to go on a 24-hour strike, saying collective bargaining efforts have made little progress.

"On Friday, Feb 17, 2023, there will therefore be massive disruptions to air traffic," said Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, which counted more than 48 million passengers in 2022.

All functions allowing full flight operations would be suspended at the airport as a result, it added in a statement, urging travellers to avoid the airport that day.

Alongside Frankfurt, the affected airports include Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen, Verdi said in a statement.