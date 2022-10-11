Logo
World

German attorney general launches investigation into Nord Stream blasts

German attorney general launches investigation into Nord Stream blasts

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on Sep 28, 2022. (Photo: Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

11 Oct 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 05:06AM)
BERLIN: Germany's attorney general has launched an investigation into the blasts that hit the Russian Nord Stream pipeline network, allowing German investigators to collect evidence, a spokesperson said on Monday (Oct 10).

Denmark, Sweden and Germany are investigating how the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines ruptured, spewing gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden in September.

Russia has sought to pin the incident on the West, while European countries called it an act of sabotage, without yet saying which country was behind it.

"Yes, we have initiated an investigation," the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters

