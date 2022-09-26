Logo
German chancellor Scholz contracts COVID-19, has mild cold symptoms
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech as he takes part in the 25th anniversary celebration for the IGBCE mining, chemicals and energy trade union in Hanover, Germany, Sep 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Fabian Bimmer)

26 Sep 2022 06:45PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 06:45PM)
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms of a cold, a government spokesperson said on Monday (Sep 26).

Scholz is isolating in the federal chancellery. He has cancelled all his public appearances this week but will attend scheduled meetings remotely, said an emailed statement.

Germany is rolling out booster vaccinations for older and clinically vulnerable citizens going into winter.

The World Health Organisation said last week that the coronavirus remained a global emergency but the end of the pandemic could be in sight if countries tackled it properly.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Olaf Scholz Germany COVID-19

