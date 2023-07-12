Logo
World

German cabinet to pass China strategy on Thursday: Government sources
German cabinet to pass China strategy on Thursday: Government sources

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Jul 11, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Ints Kalnins)

12 Jul 2023 04:46PM
BERLIN: The German cabinet is to pass its long-promised China strategy on Thursday (Jul 13), two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government last year ordered a rethink on how Germany interacts with China, its biggest trade partner but also viewed by Berlin as an increasingly assertive competitor and strategic rival.

Scholz has repeatedly emphasised "derisking" Germany's relationship with China, thereby reducing dependencies on the country gradually rather than decoupling from the Chinese market.

Among the changes under consideration is the screening of investments by German companies doing business in China to protect the flow of sensitive technology and know-how.

Source: Reuters/at

