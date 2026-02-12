German court jails US military contractor in China spy case

BERLIN: A US citizen was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison Wednesday (Feb 11) for offering China sensitive information while working as a civilian contractor at a US military base in Germany.



The defendant, only partially named as Martin D., was put on trial in a German court in the western city of Koblenz, with proceedings held partly behind closed doors.



In 2024, prosecutors charged that Martin D. had "contacted Chinese government agencies several times and offered to pass on sensitive information from the US military to a Chinese intelligence service".



The man worked as a contractor for the US Defence Department between 2017 and 2023, including at a US military base in Germany since at least 2020, according to the indictment.



He was arrested by German police in Frankfurt in November 2024 and has been held in pretrial detention since.



The United States established dozens of bases in Germany after World War II, and still has more than 35,000 US troops stationed in the country.



The bases - located mostly in the former US military occupation zone in western and southern Germany - also employ approximately 11,000 civilians for services such as logistics, catering, healthcare and security.