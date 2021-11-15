Logo
German COVID-19 infections hit new high, tighter measures planned
German COVID-19 infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

People queue outside a COVID-19 rapid test centre to get a day pass to visit shops and cultural institutions in Weimar, Germany on Mar 29, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Karina Hessland)

15 Nov 2021 04:22PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 04:22PM)
BERLIN: Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday (Nov 15), as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic.

The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 303 from 289 the previous day, figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday.

The number of deaths increased by 43 to a total of 97,715.

The three parties in talks to form a coalition plan to tighten proposed measures to tackle the spread of the new wave of infections, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said before their plans go to parliament on Thursday.

"We are expanding the toolbox compared to the proposals introduced in the first reading," Habeck told broadcaster ARD.

The measures will include contact restrictions, an amendment seen by Reuters showed.

On Saturday, three German state health ministers urged the parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures.

Source: Reuters/ad

