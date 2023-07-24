Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

German defence minister cancels Iraq trip over protests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

German defence minister cancels Iraq trip over protests

German defence minister cancels Iraq trip over protests

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, speaks to the media on the sidelines of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

24 Jul 2023 03:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has cancelled a planned trip to Iraq and Jordan, a ministry spokesperson said on Sunday (Jul 23), citing security concerns after the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was set alight last week in a protest over Quran burnings.

On Saturday, several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad over the recent burning or damaging of the Quran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark.

The cancellation of Pistorius' trip, which was supposed to last for several days, was also in response to violent protests against a Danish non-governmental organisation in Iraq, the spokesperson said.

This, along with the risk of further protests in coming days, prompted German security forces to advise on cancelling the trip, the spokesperson said, adding it would take place at a later date, possibly during the fourth quarter of the year.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Germany Iraq

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.