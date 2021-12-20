German government advisory panel urges fresh measures to fight Omicron

BERLIN: Fresh measures are urgently needed in Germany to fight the surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a government advisory group said on Sunday (Dec 19).

The experts warned in a report of a growing risk that "critical infrastructure" such as hospitals, security, the health services and basic utilities could be disrupted if further steps are not taken.

"If the spread of the Omicron variant in Germany continues as it has, a significant part of the population will fall sick and/or will go into quarantine simultaneously," the report by the 19-member panel said.

The report did not moot a new confinement but urged "strong reductions in contacts" within the populace in "the coming days".

Omicron has given a "new dimension" to the pandemic because it is "infecting many more people in a very short time and affects more of the recovered and the vaccinated", the experts said.

The variant could lead to an "explosive spread", with cases doubling within two to four days, the experts projected.