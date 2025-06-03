German govt defiant despite court ruling against migration crackdown

The process of establishing which EU state is responsible for the asylum application "can be carried out at or close to the border", the court said.



The court rejected the government's argument that the Dublin procedure could be disregarded if this is necessary to "keep public order and protect domestic security".

The government had failed "to demonstrate a danger to public security or order" that would justify such a move, the court said.



Dobrindt insisted that Monday's judgment only had a direct impact on the "individual case" of the three Somali complainants.



He said he wanted the court to start another procedure in which the government could explain its case "more firmly".



However, it is unclear whether this is legally possible given that the court said Monday's decision was final.



Under the Dublin procedure, irregular migrants should be registered in the EU country they first enter. Should they head to another nation in the bloc, they can in most cases be returned to their first port of call in the EU.