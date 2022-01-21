Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

German health minister sees possible tripling of coronavirus infections by mid-February
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

German health minister sees possible tripling of coronavirus infections by mid-February

German health minister sees possible tripling of coronavirus infections by mid-February

A sign displaying the dates that a pop-up vaccination centre is open is seen, as a person walks outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in the Humboldt Forum, in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

21 Jan 2022 04:39PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 04:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany reported a record 140,160 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Jan 21) as the country's health minister warned the country could see at least 400,000 per day by mid-February.

That figure would be reached under an optimistic scenario in which booster shots provide very good protection, Karl Lauterbach said in a discussion with state government leaders, sources involved in the talks told Reuters late on Thursday.

The number could climb to more than 600,000 daily new cases if the booster shots were less protective, he said, according to the sources.

Lauterbach also said he expected the numbers in intensive care in hospitals to increase significantly over coming weeks.

More than 116,000 people have died in Germany in connection with the coronavirus. A week ago, Germany reported 92,223 new daily cases.

Around 73 per cent of Germany's population has basic immunisation against the coronavirus, and 49 per cent have a booster shot, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Federal and state leaders in Germany will discuss on Monday measures to curb the massive increase in coronavirus cases.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Germany COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us