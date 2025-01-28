German Holocaust remembrance under fire from far-right

FRANKFURT: As the world remembers Auschwitz, the German far-right has pushed back against the country's tradition of Holocaust remembrance, now with backing from US tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"I think there's too much of a focus on past guilt and we need to move beyond that," the ally of US President Donald Trump told an Alternative for Germany (AfD) rally in a video discussion at the weekend.

"Children should not be guilty for the sins of their great grandparents," he told supporters of the AfD, an anti-immigration party he has strongly supported ahead of February 23 elections.

Musk's comments flew in the face of those made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to mark 80 years since the liberation of the extermination camp in what was Nazi-occupied Poland and on the "civilisational rupture" of the Holocaust.

"Every single person in our country bears responsibility, regardless of their own family history, regardless of the religion or birthplace of their parents or grandparents," Scholz said in a speech.