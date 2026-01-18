Logo
Logo

World

German killed in Swiss avalanche, four other skiers hurt: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

German killed in Swiss avalanche, four other skiers hurt: Police

German killed in Swiss avalanche, four other skiers hurt: Police

The Schaufelferner Glacier at the Stubai ski area sits near Innsbruck, Austria, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The platforms below show snow cannons and the prescribed grooves to drain the water so that the slope does not erode. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

18 Jan 2026 05:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: A German man has been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss alps and four other people were hurt as they were cross-country skiing, Swiss police said Saturday (Jan 17).

The incident happened on Friday, on the Piz Badus peak near the village of Tujetsch in the centre-south of the country.

Police said a group of seven cross-country skiers were swept up in the avalanche, with five of them buried underneath.

One member of the party raised the alarm in a phone call to local police, who deployed helicopters with rescue workers and dogs to the site.

The German man was found lifeless under the snow and ice, the police said, adding that the four others hurt - whose nationalities were not given - suffered light injuries and were flown to nearby hospitals.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Switzerland Snow
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement