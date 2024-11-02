German law easing legal gender change comes into force

BERLIN: Germans will be able to change their legal gender more easily from Friday (Nov 1) thanks to a new law hailed as a "historic" step for the LGBTQ community.

Under the Gender Self-Determination Act, anyone will be able to change their name or legal gender by making a simple application to their local registry office.

The legislation replaces a law known as the Transsexuals Act dating back to the early 1980s, under which Germans who wanted to change their legal gender had to submit two psychological reports and wait for a court decision.