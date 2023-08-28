Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

German opposition leader rules out working with far-right AFD
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

German opposition leader rules out working with far-right AFD

German opposition leader rules out working with far-right AFD

CDU leader Friedrich Merz addresses the media during a statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a CDU Party board meeting in Berlin, Germany, on Apr 17, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

28 Aug 2023 01:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's main opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, on Sunday (Aug 27) ruled out cooperation of any kind with far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD)

"We don't work with the AfD," Merz, who leads the Christian Democrats (CDU), said in an interview on German broadcaster ARD Das Erste. "There are majorities without the AfD."

The pitfalls of joining hands with the far-right were underscored for Merz in July when he had to row back from comments suggesting he could work with AfD at a local level following a backlash from within his own ranks.

Founded a decade ago, the nationalist, anti-immigrant AfD recently reached a new high in a national opinion poll but the idea of cooperating with the party has been taboo for Germany's mainstream politicians.

Merz called for a U-Turn in migration policy, proposing a shift in asylum policies and an end to open borders, at least temporarily.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Germany

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.