German parties to present coalition deal on Wednesday
German parties to present coalition deal on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for talks to form a so-called traffic light government coalition, in Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 04:56PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 04:56PM)
BERLIN: The leaders of three German parties will on Wednesday (Nov 24) present their deal to form a coalition government that will see Social Democrat Olaf Scholz replace conservative Angela Merkel as chancellor, according to an invitation distributed by the Social Democrats.

A news conference scheduled at 3pm local time will follow a final round of talks between the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the libertarian Free Democrats (FDP), the SPD said in the invitation.

The deal will install the first three-way federal coalition government in Germany since the 1950s and oust Merkel's conservatives after 16 years in power.

The alliance - named a traffic light coalition after the three parties' respective colours - has pledged to modernise Europe's largest economy by upgrading its infrastructure and accelerating measures to protect the climate.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the parties had agreed to commit to a coal phase-out by 2030 and to end power generation from gas by 2040.

Onlookers fear the parties will struggle to bridge their stark ideological divides, which could in turn paralyse a European Union that is grappling with threats ranging from the pandemic to the rise of authoritarianism.

Still, the parties have already defied predictions that talks could last into next year or even fail, promising to deliver a deal two months after September's inconclusive election.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Germany

