Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police have launched an operation after death threats were issued in an anti-vaccine chat group against Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer (Photo: AFP/File/Ina Fassbender)

15 Dec 2021 03:16PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: German police and special forces on Wednesday (Dec 15) launched an operation in the eastern city of Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said.

The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer.

"Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement.

An investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on Dec 7 that there were death threats allegedly issued against Kretschmer.

ZDF revealed the contents of messages allegedly involving a hundred members of the chat group "linked by their opposition to vaccines, to the state and the current health policies", the prosecutor said.

Audio messages called for opposing "if necessary with weapons" the measures in place, targeting politicians -- Kretschmer in particular.

Authorities suspected "the preparation of a violent crime that threatens the state", Saxony police said on Twitter.

A large movement has emerged in Germany against health restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is particularly strong in Saxony, in former East Germany, one of the regions worst hit by the resurgent coronavirus and where the vaccination rate is lower than the national average.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us