German researchers to breed pigs for human heart transplants

The first such generation should be born this year, and their hearts would be tested in baboons before the team sought approval for a human clinical trial in two or three years' time, Wolf said.

Transplants are used for people diagnosed with organ failure who have no other treatment options, a waiting list that numbered around 8,500 people in Germany at the end of 2021, according to data from the country's Organ Transplantation Foundation.

Wolf's supporters say animal donors could help shorten that list, but opponents say the technology rides roughshod over the rights of animals, effectively degrading pigs to the status of organ factories while the monkeys used in transplant experiments die in agony.

In February 2019, a petition by German pressure group Doctors Against Animal Experiments demanding a ban on xenotransplantation research collected over 57,000 signatures.

Kristina Berchtold, a spokesperson for the Munich branch of Germany's Animal Welfare Association, called the practice "ethically very questionable".

"Animals should not serve as spare parts for humans," she said.

"... A pet, a so-called farm animal, a clone or a naturally born animal all have the same needs, fears and also rights."