German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania: A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday (Feb 14), the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment, which comes on top of existing NATO forces in the region, a spokesperson for the alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup said.

The new deployments include reconnaissance and artillery troops and medics from units throughout Germany, as well as around 100 howitzer and other vehicles, with arrivals expected to continue throughout this week.

"It's a strong signal that Germany is willing and capable of reinforcing the battlegroup immediately as needed," Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Andrae, German commander of the NATO troops in Lithuania, told reporters.

"I am really happy to have the guys with me, and be ready for everything which (could) come up," Andrae added. The added soldiers will stay as long as they are needed, he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due to arrive in Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a bid to show solidarity and help avert war. On Tuesday, Scholz will fly to Moscow to see Russian President Vladimir Putin.