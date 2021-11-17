Germans, Austrians line up for COVID-19 vaccines as cases jump

BERLIN/VIENNA: Germans and Austrians are rushing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as infections soar and governments impose restrictions on the unvaccinated, figures showed on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Germany and Austria have among the lowest rates of vaccination in western Europe and are now the epicentre of a new wave of the pandemic as winter grips the continent.

The German health ministry said 436,000 people received a shot on Tuesday, including 300,000 boosters, the highest number in about three months. Queues have been forming at vaccination centres around the country.

"It is a sign that many citizens have recognised the need," government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said. But he added that the vaccination rate was still not high enough.

About 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the virus and about 68 per cent of Germany's, well behind countries like Italy and Spain that were much harder hit in the early waves of the pandemic.

Sabine Dittmar, health expert for Germany's Social Democrats, said she hoped 1.4 million people could be vaccinated a day if shots are administered at companies, by family doctors and by mobile vaccine teams, as well as at vaccination centres.