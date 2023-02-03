Germany authorises manufacturers to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN: Germany said on Friday (Feb 3) it has issued authorisation for Leopard 1 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, in a further boost for Kyiv as it seeks heavier weapons to counter Moscow's forces.

Berlin has already said it will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2s from its military stocks, but manufacturers also want to send tanks they have in storage.

"I can confirm ... that an export licence has been issued," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press briefing when asked about Leopard 1s.

He declined to give further information, saying more details would likely emerge in the coming days and weeks.