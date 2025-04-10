Germany 'back on track' says Merz, unveiling new coalition

"NO COINCIDENCE"

After the vote, Merz announced ambitious plans to boost spending on defence and infrastructure and pushed a vote through the previous parliament to soften Germany's strict debt rules.



But this has exposed him to internal party criticism and accusations from the AfD that he has broken campaign pledges and caved in to key demands of the SPD.



Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, said Wednesday that it was "no coincidence" her party had become the "strongest political force in our country" on the same day the coalition deal was presented.



Weidel said the conservatives had "fooled and lied to the people with false election promises".



"The CDU/CSU and SPD have already lost their majority in the newly elected Bundestag before they have even been sworn in," she said.



Under the coalition deal, the conservatives are set to take over the foreign and economy ministries, while the SPD will get finance and defence, with Defence Minister Boris Pistorius widely expected to retain his position.



While the SPD plans to ask its members to sign off on the final deal, the CDU plans only to seek the approval of senior party figures.