Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

How Germany's complex electoral system works
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

How Germany's complex electoral system works

How Germany's complex electoral system works

FILE PHOTO: In this file photo taken on Mar 16, 2021 shows the Reichstag building which houses Germany's Bundestag (Lower House of parliament) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP/John Macdougall)

26 Sep 2021 04:01PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 04:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament could swell to a size never seen before after Sunday's (Sep 26) election, thanks to a complex voting system that combines directly elected MPs with proportional representation.

Post-war Germany's election system mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.

When German voters enter the polling booth, they make two crosses on the ballot paper - one for a direct representative in their local district, the other for their preferred political party.

The first vote is meant to ensure that each of Germany's 299 districts is represented in the Bundestag, while the second vote determines the total proportion of seats each party will eventually have in parliament.

Ahead of election day, the parties write up "candidate lists" in each of the 16 states. The names at the top have the biggest chance of getting a seat.

The party with the most votes then gets to send the most lawmakers to the lower house.

OVERHANG SEATS

For example, if a party scores three direct seats through the first vote but is eligible for 10 seats overall through the second vote, seven more names on the party's list are also given seats.

A complication arises when the direct and party votes are out of balance because voters "split" their ballot.

When a party earns more direct seats than it is entitled to through its share of the party vote, it is granted the extra seats anyway. These are called "overhang" seats.

As a result, the Bundestag can expand far beyond its minimum size of 598 seats. After the 2017 election, the chamber had 709 lawmakers - a figure which could even grow larger.

An even bigger parliament could emerge this year because large numbers of voters are expected to split their votes.

Related:

MOST WOMEN, MOST PARTIES

A total of 60.4 million people over the age of 18 are eligible to vote for the next government of the European Union's most populous nation and its biggest economy. Women voters outnumber men at 31.2 million and 29.2 million, respectively.

About 2.8 million will be first-time voters on Sunday.

Voter participation four years ago stood at 76.2 per cent, up nearly five points from 2013 and higher than in many other Western democracies.

This year, 33 per cent of the candidates for the Bundestag, which ultimately elects the chancellor, are female - a post-war record.

A whopping 47 parties are fielding candidates - another first.

FIVE-PER CENT HURDLE

Parties which score below 5 per cent of the second vote stay out of parliament altogether. This is meant to prevent excessive political fragmentation and stop potentially extremist parties.

The far-left Die Linke party is flirting with the five-percent bar in the polls and its success or failure could be a key factor in post-election coalition arithmetic.

Once polling booths close at 1600 GMT (midnight, Singapore time), the question will be whether any alliance of parties has an absolute majority to elect a chancellor - half of all the lower house seats plus one.

2017 RESULTS

Here is where things stood after the 2017 election:

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) / Christian Social Union (CSU): 32.9 per cent - 246 seats

Social Democratic Party (SPD): 20.5 per cent - 153 seats

Alternative for Germany (AfD): 12.6 per cent - 94 seats

Free Democrats (FDP): 10.7 per cent - 80 seats

Die Linke: 9.2 per cent - 69 seats

Greens: 8.9 per cent - 67 seats

Source: AFP/lk

Related Topics

Germany election

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us