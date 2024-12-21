Germany Christmas market attack death toll rises to 5, over 200 injured

MAGDEBURG, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday (Dec 21) condemned the "terrible, insane" car-ramming attack on a crowded Christmas market that killed five people and injured more than 200.

Police arrested a 50-year-old Saudi psychiatry doctor at the scene Friday, next to the battered SUV that had ploughed through the festive crowd leaving a trail of carnage and bloodied casualties.

A sombre Scholz, dressed in black, was joined by national and regional politicians and a security detail in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where they laid flowers outside the main church.

Scholz said at least 40 of the injured were in a condition that people should be "worried" about them but gave no details.

He pledged that Germany would respond "with the full force of the law" to the attack but also called for unity as Germany has been rocked by a heated debate on immigration and security as it heads towards elections in February.

The centre-left chancellor said it was important "that we stick together, that we link arms, that it is not hatred that determines our coexistence but the fact that we are a community that seeks a common future."

He labelled the attack "terrible, insane" but said he was grateful for expressions of "solidarity" from many countries around the world.

"It is good to hear that we as Germans are not alone in the face of this terrible catastrophe."