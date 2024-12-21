Germany in shock after new deadly Christmas market attack

MAGDEBURG, Germany: Germany on Saturday (Dec 21) reeled from the shock of a new deadly attack on a crowded Christmas market where Chancellor Olaf Scholz was to visit the scene of the carnage.

Police arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor at the scene after two people were killed and 68 injured when an SUV ploughed through the festive crowd in Magdeburg on Friday night.

Residents went to the Johanneskirche church, just opposite the market, on Saturday to lay candles in tribute to the victims.

Police said it was not possible to immediately say whether the attack was inspired by radical religious or political beliefs, or linked to psychological problems. The detained suspect has voiced anti-Islam views on social media.

The Saudi man, named by German media as Taleb A., was a psychiatric doctor who had lived in Germany since 2006 and held a permanent residence permit.

Media pointed to his social media posts in which he expressed views critical of Islam, sympathetic to the far right and even warned of the "dangers" of an Islamisation of Germany.

"The motives remain mysterious," wrote Der Spiegel weekly about the latest vehicle-ramming attack to target a traditional German festival market.

The black BMW tore through the traditional market in the centre of Magdeburg, southwest of Berlin on Friday night.