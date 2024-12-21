Germany in shock after new deadly Christmas market attack

MAGDEBURG, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited the site of a deadly car-ramming attack on a crowded Christmas market that shocked the nation, to pay tribute to the victims.

Police arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor of psychiatry at the scene where five people were killed and more than 200 injured when an SUV ploughed through the festive crowd on Friday night.

A sombre Scholz, dressed in black, was joined by national and regional politicians and a security detail in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where they laid flowers outside the main church.

Mourning and bereaved residents had already left candles, flowers and children's toys at the Johanneskirche church, where a memorial service was planned at 7pm local time (1800 GMT).

As Germany was reeling from the shocking attack, which came eight years after a jihadist strike on a Berlin Christmas market claimed 13 lives, more details emerged about the Saudi man under arrest.

Named by German media as Taleb A, he was a doctor who had lived in Germany since 2006 and held a permanent residence permit, working in a clinic near Magdeburg.

He had long also worked as a rights activist who supported Saudi women and described himself as a "Saudi atheist". The man voiced strongly anti-Islam views, echoing the rhetoric of the far-right, according to his social media posts and past interviews.

As his views expressed online grew more radical, he accused Germany's past governments of a plan to "Islamise Europe" and voiced fears he was being targeted by authorities.

The Bild daily reported that an initial drug test had proved positive, after police officers on Friday used a so-called test that can detect narcotics ranging from cannabis to cocaine and methamphetamines.