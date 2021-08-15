Germany closes Kabul embassy and rushes evacuation of citizens, local helpers

BERLIN: Germany on Sunday (Aug 15) shuttered its embassy in Kabul and sped up preparations to evacuate its citizens and local helpers as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital.

"The security situation has deteriorated drastically. The German embassy Kabul is closed as of Aug 15," the foreign office in Berlin said on its website.

According to diplomats, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas decided to move the embassy staff to the military part of Kabul airport where they are supposed to resume working.

At the same time, authorities in Berlin were speeding up efforts to evacuate German citizens as well as Afghans who used to work for the German military or other institutions.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days.