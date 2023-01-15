German anti-coal protesters accuse police of violence

LÜTZERATH: Climate activists on Sunday (Jan 15) accused police of "pure violence" after clashes during a demonstration at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion.

In an operation that began on Wednesday, hundreds of police have been removing activists from the doomed hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany.

The site, which has become a symbol of resistance to fossil fuels, attracted thousands of protesters on Saturday, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Protest organisers reported that dozens had been injured in clashes with police.