Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BERLIN: Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday (Dec 4) urged Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become "dramatic" in parts of the country.

"We are in a very serious situation. In some parts of the country you can only describe it as dramatic - overfilled intensive care units, severely ill people who have to be flown across Germany to get the care they need," she said.

"That is why I appeal to you again urgently - take the malicious virus seriously," Merkel said in the last of the more than 660 podcasts she has recorded in office before handing over to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz next week.

"Get yourself vaccinated. It doesn't matter if it is a first shot or a booster. Every vaccine helps."

German officials agreed on Thursday to bar unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries, and also decided to seek to make vaccination mandatory.