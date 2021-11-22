Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead' in a few months, warns health minister

BERLIN: Most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID-19 in a few months, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Monday (Nov 22) as he urged more citizens to get jabbed.

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said, blaming "the very contagious Delta variant".

"That is why we so urgently recommend vaccination," he added.

The stark warning comes as Germany is racing to contain a record rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with hospitals sounding the alarm about overflowing intensive care units.

Despite widespread access to free coronavirus vaccines, just 68 per cent of the German population is fully vaccinated, a level experts say is too low to keep the pandemic under control.

Germany, the EU's most populous country, added another 30,643 cases on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to just over 5.3 million.

Almost 100,000 people have died so far, including 62 over the past 24 hours.

"We have a very, very difficult situation in many hospitals," Spahn said.